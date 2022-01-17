A pastor of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church has been shot dead in South Africa while worshipping at a prayer mountain.

The pastor, identified as Apostle Eric Bhuka, is said to have been on a fasting and prayer mission when he was gunned down by unidentified assailants.

His demise was announced by the church’s founder, Shepherd Bushiri, who stated he was “greatly pained and grieved to learn of the tragic shooting”.

“I celebrate you, Apostle Eric. You came, you preached, you won souls and, at your journey’s end, you have gone back to where we will all return after finishing the mission of preaching Jesus Christ,” he added.

Messages of condolence from followers of the ECG have since been pouring in on their leaders; Bushuri and Bhuka family.