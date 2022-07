The Bono Region New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lost one of its leading members, Nana Osei.

Though the cause of death remains sketchy, news about the demise of Nana Sei, as he is affectionately called, broke out on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The regional Secretariat announced the news on its Facebook page which read: A patriot has fallen; Rest well Nana Sei.

Scores of party supporters have poured in commiseration messages to the family and tributes in his honour.