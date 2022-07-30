Legal Resources Centre (LRC), implementation lead of USAID, Justice Sector Support Activity, has held a consultative workshop on the draft legislative Instrument (LI) and Paralegal guide.

The event, held in collaboration with the Legal Aid Commission Ghana, came off on Thursday, July 28, at the Sunlodge Hotel, Tesano.

The workshop sought to foster understanding of the paralegal regime for legal aid delivery in Ghana through a detailed exposition of the L. I to kickstart an implementation of the paralegal system.

The Head of Law Department at Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Isidore Tuffuor led the workshop.

Dr Tuffour addressed participants on the theme validation workshop on stakeholders’ engagement on paralegal guide for delivery of legal aid in Ghana.

He explained the draft has over the years undergone minor and major changes.

However, he noted the implementation of the paralegal system, would open up the legal system in the justice delivery, especially at the district levels to give access to the marginalised.

Dr Tuffour emphasised how important it is for citizens who cannot afford the services of lawyers to lose faith when caught up in the law.

This, he noted, is because paralegals and Legal Aid are also available to help such persons though its operations have been bedridden with challenges over the years.

He, therefore, entreated lawyers and relevant stakeholders to support paralegals to complement their work.

The speaker further called for a strict regulatory regime to clearly spell out the operations of paralegals.