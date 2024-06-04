A decomposing body has been found near the home of Andrew Amaechi, who was arrested in connection with the disappearance of two Ghanaian friends, Celine Ndudim and Afiba Tandoh, in Abia State, Nigeria.

The body was reportedly discovered in a bizarre state on Monday, June 3, 2024, by a team of Police officers as part of investigations.

Nigerian activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who has been following the case, confirmed the development on social media, stating some parts were removed.

Mr Gwamnishu said the head, hands and legs were missing, with the remaining body wrapped in a curtain similar to what was found in Andrews’ home.

This comes a few days after the United Kingdom-based Nigerian man, Andrew was reportedly killed during an attempt to escape while being transported to Abuja from Abia State.

Unfortunately, he did not disclose the whereabout of the ladies who went missing after plans to visit him in Nigeria after connecting with him on Facebook.

ALSO READ:

Watch the video below: