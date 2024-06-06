Normal operations have resumed at the Assin Fosu Polyclinic following a “sit-down” strike by nurses that left patients stranded.

The strike was a protest against the inadequate medical doctors at the facility.

According to the nurses, the health facility has only one medical doctor, which they consider woefully inadequate.

This shortage has forced nurses to work beyond their designated roles.

Assin Fosu Municipal Health Director, Benjamin Amoako, spoke to Adom News’ Alfred Amoh, urged the striking nurses to remain calm as measures are being taken to recruit more doctors for the facility.

He expressed concern about the reluctance of some medical doctors to accept postings to perceived rural areas.

Mr. Amoako cited how doctors have refused postings to the Polyclinic becuase “Assin Fosu is far from Accra.

