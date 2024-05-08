To celebrate his 26th birthday, most followed YouTuber Mr. Beast has announced a grand giveaway, promising to gift 26 Tesla cars to lucky followers.

Taking to social media, Mr. Beast shared the exciting news, inviting his fans to participate in the sweepstakes.

In his post, Mr. Beast outlined the entry requirements, urging followers to like, comment on the post and tag two friends.

Additionally, participants must ensure they are following Mr. Beast’s account to be eligible for the giveaway. The winners will be selected randomly, and Mr. Beast will personally notify them via direct message on the platform.

The sweepstakes is open to residents of select countries, including the United States (excluding New York and Florida), Australia, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. Entrants must be at least 18 years old or the legal age of majority in their respective jurisdictions.

The official entry period ends on May 10, after which Mr. Beast will announce the lucky winners.

To increase their chances of winning, participants are encouraged to share the giveaway post on their social media stories, allowing their friends to join in the opportunity to win a Tesla.