The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has dismissed reports suggesting that, the Confederation of African Football [CAF] has banned all stadia in Ghana.

According to him, the Cape Coast Stadium has been approved for the AFCON 2023 qualifiers hence such claim is false.

“CAF has not banned all stadia in Ghana. The notion out there is false,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme.

Rather, the Sports Minister noted that, CAF has given Ghana time to renovate the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ghana will begin the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON on June 1, 2022.

It will be a game against Madagascar that will be staged at the Cape Coast Stadium.