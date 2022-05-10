Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has explained why the Confederation of African Football (CAF) rejected the Baba Yara Stadium as venue for international matches.

According to him, CAF inspectors who assessed the Baba Yara Stadium identified as many as 19 structural and systematic problems with the stadium.

The Kumasi-based match venue was handed a one-match only license to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier play-off encounter between Ghana and Nigeria.

After receiving the reports, CAF resolved that, until these problems are solve, the stadium will not host any international games.

Reacting to this, the Sports Minister in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme said they have started renovation works at Baba Yara.

“We are set to expand the Baba Yara Stadium to meet the requirements of CAF,” he added.

Hon. Mustapha Ussif said as an immediate measure, they are working on the dressing rooms and other facilities to meet CAF standards.

Meanwhile, the Cape Coast Stadium will host of Ghana’s 2023 AFCON qualifiers which kicks off next month.