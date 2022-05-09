Popular Ghanaian socialite turned singer, Mona Faiz Montrage, widely famed as Hajia 4real has marked her daughter’s birthday in a special way.

Naila turned plus one today, May 9th, and her photos has left fans and followers on social media in awe.

The 6-year-old dressed as a mermaid and brought her animation fantasy to life flawlessly.

The proud mother took to Instagram to wish her six-year-old daughter a heartwarming birthday with lovely set of photos

‘Today is my favorite person birthday..my baby. Naila You are the reason behind all of my happiness. I will never be able to express how much I appreciate you in words. You are my greatest source of joy. My greatest source of pride is you. I am the happiest and proudest mother in this world. I love you so much, my daughter.

Many fans on social media including celebrities wished Naila a happy birthday.

@Mzvee reacted :

Happy birthday beautiful princess

@Salmah4real stated:

long life and prosperity. Kid Sis

@adwoa_d3d3:

Happy birthday our angel