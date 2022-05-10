A male sex worker has been nabbed after his real gender was exposed during an intimate moment with a client.

The yet-to-be-identified cross dresser was disguised as a female wearing blouse and leggings when he met the client.

According to reports, they met in a bar before proceeding to a hotel to have fun.

The client became suspicious of the cross-dresser after he limited physical touch and opted for only foreplay.

The two struggled but the client overpowered the cross-dresser and stripped him naked only to discover a man.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene but he was quickly apprehended by persons who were alarmed by the screams of the client.