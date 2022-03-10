Market is booming for actress Kisa Gbekle after her body enlargement surgery, she revealed in a latest interview.

Snippets of the yet-to-be aired interview have popped up, where she disclosed her social media inbox (DMs) are bussing with messages from prospective suitors.

According to her, her $60,000 butt and hip enlargement surgery has paid off, and more cash is being loaded in her account.

While describing the process as an investment, the actress said it is good to look and feel good, and anytime she steps out, people inquire about her and desire to have her close.

When asked if her surgery was done to make her look sexually appealing to men, she laughed while reminding the host that 2022 is an ‘ashawo season’.

Kisa Gbekle revealed for the first time that she funded her surgery with some cash she made from her football club.

As the owner of Kisa FC, she said she sold off some players to Liberty and Bekwai FC, and the money was donated to her surgery.

Kisa is one of the few Ghanaian celebrities who are vocal about getting under the knife.

She detailed her surgery journey from her travel, counselling to the very moment a Turkey-based doctor was operating on her.