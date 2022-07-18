A mother who lives in extreme poverty is pleading for assistance to find her family a safe place to live.

She lives in a mud-thatched home at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region.

This death trap of a home nearly collapsed on them some time back.

“I saw parts of the building collapse. I had to wake up the children and use one hand to pull the youngest to safety,” she told Erastus Asare Donkor.

Afia Mansa, 50, was compelled to marry again after her husband passed away.

This incident left her responsible for their 10 children but things got worse.

Mansa’s new husband forcibly had sex and impregnated her physically-challenged daughter leading to his incarceration.

“I returned from my mother’s funeral only to learn that my husband had turned my child into a daily sex partner,” she explained.

The family, now, lives dangerously in a nearly-collapsing portion of a piece of structure they have called home for over 15 years.