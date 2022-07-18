A mother who lives in extreme poverty is pleading for assistance to find her family a safe place to live.

She lives in a mud-thatched home at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region.

This death trap of a home nearly collapsed on them some time back.

“I saw parts of the building collapse. I had to wake up the children and use one hand to pull the youngest to safety,” she told Erastus Asare Donkor.

Our collapsing mud house is uninhabitable – Mother of 10 whose husband defiled physically-challenged daughter cries

Afia Mansa, 50, was compelled to marry again after her husband passed away.

Our collapsing mud house is uninhabitable – Mother of 10 whose husband defiled physically-challenged daughter cries

This incident left her responsible for their 10 children but things got worse.

Mansa’s new husband forcibly had sex and impregnated her physically-challenged daughter leading to his incarceration.

“I returned from my mother’s funeral only to learn that my husband had turned my child into a daily sex partner,” she explained.

Our collapsing mud house is uninhabitable – Mother of 10 whose husband defiled physically-challenged daughter cries

The family, now, lives dangerously in a nearly-collapsing portion of a piece of structure they have called home for over 15 years.