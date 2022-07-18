Bogoso superstar, Fameye, is full of praise to God as he recounts how he, a rejected cornerstone, has been elevated to greater heights.

It is a known fact that Fameye had a rocky upbringing, but in a latest interview on Hitz FM, he revealed things were far worse than he has shared.

According to him, aside an empty pocket, he was emotionally scarred as all females he had interest in shoved him to the side.

“I have hustled. Right now I have decided to stop talking about my past because it brings me so much pain. Growing up, no girl was even interested in me. The moment I approach her, she will bounce me at once. Even in the club where girls are many, when I attempt, all I receive is ‘yawa’. So today when I am being flooded by women, allow me,” he said.

At a time when he almost gave up on love, he stated that he met his current lover, Bridget Agyeman Boateng.

In a twisted fate of love, Fameye worked as a ‘weeder’ in her home to earn some little money for upkeep.

“The house my girlfriend comes from, I have worked as a ‘weeder’ there before. At that time she wasn’t staying there but I knew her. The house was just in my area. I confessed to her later that I used to weed in her house but she did not care,” he recounted.

Despite his low status, Fameye said Bridget accepted him for who he is, and till date she gives him utmost love and respect.

It is for this reason the ‘Nothing I Get’ hitmaker said he cherishes his current lover, and he is ready to spend forever with her.

In the shortest possible time, Fameye hopes to wed his baby mama with whom he has two children.



