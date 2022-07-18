Ghana Football Association [GFA] Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, has affirmed that the Black Galaxies will book a place in the 2023 CHAN.

Ghana will begin their qualifiers with a home game against Benin at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Having defeated Kenpong Academy 2-1 in a preparatory game at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday with Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Suraj Seidu scoring the goals, Mr Twum is confident the team will make it to the tournament.

“Over the years, the local Black Stars, which is now the Black Galaxies have struggled to qualify for the CHAN but it is possible this time around,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

READ ALSO

“If you look at the work Annor Walker, Prosper Narteh Ogum, and Bismark Kobby Mensah have done it tells you there is much confidence among the playing body.

“We are playing Benin and I am confident we will beat them. Some players have left the shores of the country that would have made the team strong but in all, it is a team in place and with the preparations they have had, they will surely win.

“We will play Nigeria in the next round if we can win against Benin, which is possible. I am convinced we qualify for the CHAN this time around,” he added.

The local boys have failed to book a place for the CHAN tournament in the last three editions. They were evicted from the tournament by Burkina Faso in the last two editions.