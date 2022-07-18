A 17-year-old goalkeeper, identified as Yaw Abedi, from Gomoa Nglesi, has been crashed to death during a friendly match at Odumasi.

He was run over by a VW Sprinter Bus with registration number GW 9836-2, while chasing the ball which was kicked outside the pitch to the highway.

Information gathered indicated that the match was a friendly between Gomoa Odumasi and Gomoa Nglesi football teams.

In an interview with Adom News, Unit Committee Member for Gomoa Odumasi, Ebenezer Abrokwaa, revealed that the goalkeeper was killed barely 15 minutes after the game started.

He revealed the ball went over the pitch after a long shot from one of the players, which ended in a goal.

As the goalkeeper crossed to retrieve the ball, the speeding bus travelling from Kasoa to Cape Coast failed to brake on time and crashed the victim.

He died on the spot, bringing the game to a premature end.