The Ahafo Regional Chairman for Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA), Paul Adjei says the introduction of Adepam Show by Adom TV has motivated more youth in Ahafo Region to go into dressmaking to tackle youth unemployment.

During the 6th graduation ceremony held in Goaso, which saw over 30 individuals completing their training, Mr. Adjei indicated that, Adepam Show has significantly inspired more youth in the region to learn dressmaking.

He highlighted the show’s role in elevating the value and importance of dressmaking, thus prompting an increase in enrollment among the youth.

Mr. Adjei emphasized that, before Adepam, the number of young people involved in dressmaking training was considerably lower.

However, the exposure and opportunities presented through the Adepam Show significantly contributed to this positive shift, driving more youth to recognise the potential and significance of dressmaking as a career path.

Also, the Coordinator for GNTDA in the Goaso Zone, Reverend Albert Owusu advocated for government’s support to upgrade their training facilities.

He urged authorities to provide a state-of-the-art training center to upgrade the knowledge and skills of dressmakers for better competitiveness nationally and internationally.

Mr. Owusu also appealed for assistance in acquiring high-quality machines essential for their work and for training apprentices.