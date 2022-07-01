Ghanaian gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has recounted her life experiences as a young person growing up.

According to her, she ate her meals without fish accompanying them.

“Sometimes my mother and I remember our past and cry,” she said.

“I remember that we were preparing a meal sometime back and had no fish to accompany it, we had to eat our food without fish,” she added.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, she disclosed how she was dishonoured due to poverty, saying “poverty has disgraced us before”.

She narrated how she was forced to take responsibility for something she wasn’t responsible for.

“Sometimes you feel like you haven’t wronged anyone but you have no option but to apologize for something you haven’t done. I have been there before,” she noted.

Piesie Esther is the brain behind Empare Me, Me Nte Ase, Agye Won Nsam, Soma Ogya, Hwehwe me mu, and the latest released song, Waye Me Yie among other hit songs.

