The Announcement by Ghana to be on the International Momentary Fund (IMF) Programme has seen the Minority in Parliament, jubilating, especially where the Minority had called on the government to do so.

The government, through the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, has said going to the IMF wasn’t an option but today, the Minister thinks it’s too late and Ghana risks not benefiting.

The Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson hopes Ghana benefits from the bad debt stock management.

Isaac Adongo thinks the government’s reckless spending and useless programmes that have drained the resources of the country ought to stop.

Samuel George Nartey, on his part, asked Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to come out and explain to Ghanaians why the move.

President Akufo-Addo on Friday, July 1, directed the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to begin formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund for economic support.

A statement signed by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and dated July 1, 2022, indicated that there had already been a conversation between the IMF boss, Kristalina Georgieva and President Akufo-Addo conveying the government’s decision to engage the Fund.

