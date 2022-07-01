The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is kicking against suggestions that government should consider seeking a financial bailout from IMF to address the escalating economic crisis.

The General Secretary of the TUC, Dr Yaw Baah, explained that previous IMF interventions have not been able to address the country’s economic challenges, so such a move will only worsen the country’s growth.

This, according to him, is because of the conditions attached to the IMF’s support.

“Government has been to IMF 16 times for IMF programmes, but we are where we are today therefore, that is not the solution. It’s like saying that this is not working. So let’s do more of it. It doesn’t make sense,” he said.

He, therefore, proposed homegrown solutions to deal with the situation, adding that “we will be very surprised if government goes to IMF.

“It’s not only government that is running the country. We have such organizations, we have trade unions, we have business organizations. I know that Ghanaians have solutions to our problems.

“Ghana government should bring all of us together. Let us discuss the issues one after the other. I’m very confident we have a solution,” he added.

He also demanded an immediate negotiation between government and the labour union towards the payment of cost of living allowances stating that public sector workers are suffering due to their meager salaries.