Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu, has touted himself as being the best coach in Ghana despite failing to defend the Premier League title.

The 36-year-old trainer in his first season at the club won three trophies for the Phobian Club.

He however failed to replicate the same level of performance in the just-ended 2021/22 season.

The Rainbow club finished in the 6th position in the league with 48 points.

Despite their torrid campaign, Boadu led his side to defend their FA Cup title against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium with a 2-1 win.

Boadu, speaking in an interview rated himself as the best in the country, adding that nobody comes close to him.

“I am the best coach in the country. We have several Hearts of Oak players at the various national teams and it makes you a good coach,” he said on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports show.

“We have won the FA Cup but we could not defend our Premier League title but at the moment I see myself as the best coach in the country,” he added.

Samuel Boadu will be expected to lead the side for their CAF Confederations Cup campaign next season.