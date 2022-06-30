Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi, has eulogized the head coach of the side, Samuel Boadu, saying he is the best coach in the country.

Boadu signed a three-year deal with the Phobian club before the second round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The former Medeama SC gaffer led the club to win the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup, and the Super Cup in his first spell with the club.

Having struggled to replicate the same level of performance in the just-ended 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, Boadu led the side to defend their FA Cup title against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium.

According to Ayi who was in the post against the Hunters Boadu is the best gaffer in the country and one of the best on the continent.

READ ALSO

“We have one of the best coaches in Africa. Yes, Samuel Boadu,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“In two years, he’s won five trophies with Hearts of Oak.

“Prosper Narteh Ogum may have won the league but remember Guardiola won the league but the Best Coach was Klopp,” he added.

Boadu is expected to lead the side to the CAF Confederations Cup next season.