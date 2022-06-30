Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom, says he’s yet to play at his peak following his return to the Ghana Premier League.

The former Black Stars right back joined the Accra based club in the second round of last season, in a one year deal from Georgian topflight, Torpedo Kutaisi.

Speaking on Asempa FM Ultimate Sports Show, on Thursday, Inkoom claimed he hasn’t completely proven his worth yet after joining the Phobians in March.

“So far, its not bad and neither good. Currently I haven’t gotten my rhythm yet. If you join a new club you sometimes struggle to find to your place and as time goes on they will understand me,” he revealed.

Many fans in recent times had touted him for a call-up into the Black Stars squad following his performances with his club.

However, the former Asante Kotoko player said that he’s working hard .

“When I was playing in Georgian League I used to make 12 assists in 20 games so If I get my rhythm everyone will witness it.”

The 32-year-old registered two goals for his side last season. He also contributed heavily in Hearts of Oak’s triumph in the MTN FA Cup final.