Award-winning actress Jackie Appiah has been trending on social media after a video of her house at Trassaco estate in Accra popped up online.

Previously the video showed Jackie taking Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds on a tour of the house after she visited Ghana recently.

Since the video emerged about five days ago, it has triggered many reactions from Ghanaians across various social media platforms.

As the conversation about Jackie’s house lingers on, more details from the interior of the mansion keep coming up.

The latest is a photo of the kitchen in Jackie Appiah’s house. With the magnificence of the building, its kitchen was always going to be plush.

And from the photo, Jackie’s kitchen meets this expectation. It is a kitchen made in a black and white theme.

While the walls and furniture including tables and kitchen cabinets are white in colour, the glasses and other electronic items are black.

Jackie, who was dressed in a loose full dress, stood in the kitchen holding a wine glass and smiling for the camera.