Gyakie is Apple Music’s Africa Rising Artist.

Every few months, Apple Music’s editorial team features an artist on the African Rising program, showcasing and elevating rising talent out of Africa.

Gyakie being the latest to be announced comes as no surprise as the Songbird remains one of Africa’s most promising acts since her debut project.

Building a steady loyal fanbase from the time she dropped her earliest singles, Gyakie’s success in music was expected.

From “Never Like This” and “Love Is Pretty” getting some buzz online and amongst her peers to her releasing her debut EP which landed her the hit single “Forever”, Gyakie’s growth musically in tandem with her growing success is undeniably clear.

‘Forever’ peaked in 2021 earning the artist millions of streams across over a hundred African countries. Her video for the “Forever” remix with Omah Lay has maxed over 30M views and her songs have constantly been on Apple Music charts across several African countries.

Under the guidance of her label, Flip The Music, Gyakie’s strategic features with artists not limited to Africa have definitely made Gyakie a viable bet for a promising global sensation.

With her sophomore EP, “My Diary” announced to be released on 22nd July, Gyakie promises fans an all-new experience away from her debut SEED EP. She’s already geared up, releasing “Something”, an Afrobeats single earlier in July and “For My Baby” a sultry RnB Highlife fusion, out on streaming platforms now.

The Africa Rising programme was launched in 2020 and has featured artists such as Tems, Amaarae, Blxckie, Ayra Starr, Omah Lay and Buju.