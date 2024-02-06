An Accra High Court has adjourned the trial involving seven individuals, including Patience Botwe, two former house helps of former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena to March 8, 2024.

The seven persons are accused of stealing $1 million, 300,000 euros, and various properties valued at millions of Ghana cedis.

The adjournment follows the late arrival of the defence and accused lawyers for the case management conference.

Both the Defence and prosecution lawyers did not arrive in court until Justice Marie-Louise Simmons had adjourned the case to March 8, 2024.

Before the adjournment, counsel for the accused, Basit Adams, raised concerns that though his clients had been able to satisfy the bail conditions outlined by the court in a previous ruling, the investigator had failed to release his clients.

Despite being granted bail earlier, accused persons are still in custody as their conditions have not been met.

The court will conduct a Case Management Conference at the next hearing when the accused persons appear before it for the fourth time.

On 28 December 2023, Justice Marie-Louise Simmons granted State Prosecutors the final opportunity to file their witness statements and disclosures before today’s Court hearing.

