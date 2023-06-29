Ghanaian actor Lil Win, whose real name is Kwadwo Nkansah, has taken to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of his school kids.

In the video, he expressed how much he missed them and emphasized the importance of staying safe and protected during their vacation.

Lil Win’s genuine affection for the young pupils touched the hearts of his fans and followers, eliciting a strong response on social media.

The nostalgic clip showcased children of different ages happily playing and radiating innocence and happiness.

By sharing this video on his Instagram page, Lil Win reaffirmed his deep connection and sincere love for the students, a sentiment he often expresses in his other videos.

Watch the video below to see the students of Great Minds International School enjoying themselves in the school’s compound.

