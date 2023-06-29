Actor Prince David Osei has slammed rapper Sarkodie for releasing ‘Try Me’, a diss song directed towards actress Yvonne Nelson.

The controversy arose when the renowned actress alleged that she had an abortion involving Sarkodie back in 2010 in her latest memoir.

Meanwhile, Prince David Osei has criticized Sarkodie for not only responding with a diss track but also resorting to slut-shaming in his latest song.

He described Sarkodie’s actions to be immature and below the belt, where he further expressed his opinion that anyone who engages in sexual relations with a woman and then proceeds to label her as a slut is displaying extreme ignorance.

Prince David Osei also urged others not to support such ‘foolish’ behaviour and emphasized the importance of respecting women.

Regarding Yvonne Nelson’s memoir titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” David Osei clarified that the actress did not intend to defame Sarkodie.

He stated that in the book, Nelson did not accuse Sarkodie of forcing her to have an abortion. Prince further emphasised that the book did not contain any insults or derogatory remarks about Sarkodie for him to insult Yvonne Nelson.

Check out the tweets below:

