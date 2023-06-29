Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Nana Osei, popularly known as Nacee, has spoken about how he was sidelined by some churches and pastors because he recorded songs for political parties and secular musicians.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s morning show on Wednesday, the musician mentioned that he was even tagged as an unbeliever by some pastors.

The musician, however, says he recorded these songs with the intention of inspiring and encouraging young people.

“You do a song for a political party, and other people say they don’t want to work with me anymore because they feel I belong to that political party, and so they don’t want to have any business with me. But it’s me getting an inspiration to do a song and encourage the youth out there, and some radio presenters sit on the radio and push the agenda that Nacee has fallen with the defence that I now sing secular music because of the ‘Boys Boys’ song.”

“It became an agenda, and some pastors said that it’s not good to call me to perform in their church; he’s an unbeliever,” he explained to Roselyn Felli.

This, he said, almost broke him down because he was exhibiting his God-given talent, and he began to blame God for everything that happened.

The ‘Efata Wo’ songwriter further indicated that some musicians he helped build their studios even sold him out to those who wanted to due business with him.

That notwithstanding, Nacee said he does not blame any musician for their actions because he believes human beings are naturally created to be ungrateful.

However, after several thoughts and prayers, he decided to compose ‘Aseda’ [Thanksgiving] to appreciate God for making him sail through all the challenges he has faced throughout his music career.

But according to the minister, ‘Aseda’ was recorded in 2015, a year after the criticism and negativity started, but was not released owing to financial difficulties.

Asked if he has regretted ever releasing such secular songs, he said, “Years ago, if you asked me this question, I would say I’ve regretted, but today, not all.”

This is because he believes that life is full of ups and downs and that humans are prone to negativity and challenges, which strengthen one’s desire to strive to be successful in their endeavours.

Two months after the release of ‘Aseda’ in April, the song is currently the number one song in Africa with 3 million, 4 million, and 2 million views on Boomplay, Audiomack, and YouTube, respectively.

Nacee has also featured in some secular and political songs, including “Boys Boys” ft. Guru, “Baby You’re Fine” ft. Obour, and “Onaapo.”

He has worked with Samini and others.

