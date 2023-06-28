Renowned Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has taken a bold stance to address the recent allegations made by actress Yvonne Nelson in her autobiography titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson” through his latest song titled “Try Me.”

In her book, Nelson claimed that Sarkodie had pressured her to undergo an abortion in 2010.

However, Sarkodie vehemently denied these accusations and asserted that he had actually encouraged Nelson to keep the pregnancy.

According to the alleged response, Nelson had attempted to arrange a meeting with Sarkodie at her residence a few weeks prior to her book launch. Sarkodie perceived this as a potential setup to reignite their past relationship.

To ensure privacy and transparency, the rapper suggested having the conversation at Sky Bar, an open public space.

However, Nelson insisted on meeting at her home, citing concerns about too many people being present at Sky Bar.

Sarkodie became suspicious of her intentions and declined the invitation, as he believed it was an attempt to entice him back into a romantic encounter.

In his song “Try Me,” Sarkodie refuted the allegations made by Nelson and expressed his disappointment in her decision to include such claims in her book.

The rapper made it abundantly clear that he had always prioritized open and honest communication, emphasizing that he never exerted any pressure on Nelson to terminate the pregnancy.

According to Sarkodie, he had advised her to keep the child, but Nelson insisted on undergoing the procedure due to her commitments to her education.

