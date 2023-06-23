Renowned filmmaker and founder of Farmhouse Productions, Ivan Quashigah, has expressed interest in turning Yvonne Nelson’s I Am Not Yvonne Nelson book into a stage play or a movie.

Speaking to Doreen Avio, he said, “I have already spoken to George Quaye after he said he would like to put it on stage. I also thought it is something we need to consider putting on the screens as well and I will be honoured to direct it.”

The filmmaker also spoke about the first time he met Yvonne Nelson when she auditioned for a role in his Fortune Island TV series.

“The first time I met Yvonne was right after she did the Miss Ghana competition. I was looking for stars for Fortune Island.

“I saw something in her – she rapped during the casting, and she did a lot of things that made me see that she has several facets to her.”

Ivan Quarshigah was one of the special guests present at Yvonne Nelson’s official book launch on 18th June 2023.

