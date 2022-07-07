Lots of admirers are trooping to the corners of fast-rising artiste Lasmid and ace actress and presenter, Nana Ama McBrown.

McBrown made her love for Lasmid known during his interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz hosted by Andy Dosty.

McBrown was one of the many audiences who called in on the show to review Lasmid’s latest song, Friday Night.

Lasmid was struggling for breathe when McBrown disclosed she was glued to her radio set after hearing him do a freestyle in the studio.

“I just tuned in and for one reason, I like him. I like Lasmid and I just wanna make this call and tell him what he’s doing, he is on the right track. I loved his rap.”

She also used the opportunity to advice him to pay attention to his craft and not let negativity soften him up.

In recent times, the Takoradi-based artiste has faced backlash after a comment he made in an interview suggested he is the most sought after best rapper in Ghana.

While some admired his confidence, majority urged him to remain humble and first find his feet before making wild claims.

In view of this McBrown cautioned him to mind his utterances during interviews, to prevent him from being misunderstood, as critics would waste no time to make him unpopular.

