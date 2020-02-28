Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Manchester United have been drawn against Austrian league leaders LASK in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Fellow Premier League side Wolves will face Olympiakos, who knocked Arsenal out to reach this stage.

Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers will face former winners Bayer Leverkusen.

Five-time champions Sevilla face Roma and another Spanish-Italian duel sees Inter Milan, third in Serie A, up against Getafe.

Full draw

Istanbul Basaksehir v Copenhagen

Olympiakos v Wolves

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan v Getafe

Sevilla v Roma

Eintracht Frankfurt or RB Salzburg v Basel

LASK v Manchester United

The matches are set to be played on 12 and 19 March.