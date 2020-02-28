

Singer Iyanya has been granted a N20 million bail by an Igbosere High Court in Lagos, over alleged car theft.



Justice handling the case, Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile warned him to perfect the conditions within seven days, “otherwise the bail shall be revoked”.



The musician, Justice Okikiolu-Ighile said, had a case to answer, adding “I have perused the affidavit and the counter-affidavit of the parties; there is a prima facie case of criminal conversion against him.



However, there is nothing to show that the defendant will interfere with the proceedings of this case and nothing to show that he will jump bail if granted bail.

Bail is therefore granted to the defendant in the sum of N20 million with one surety in the like sum”.



The police filed the one-count charge against the singer on March 15, 2019. Prosecution counsel, Mr. Chukwu Agwu, a Superintendent of Police (SP), alleged that Iyanya committed the offence sometime in September 2018.



The court heard that the defendant dishonestly converted to his use or of another person, a Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).



Agwu told the court that said vehicle belongs to the singer’s former management company, ‘The Temple Management Company Ltd.