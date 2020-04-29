Argentine forward, Paulo Dybala, has tested positive for the coronavirus for the fourth time in six weeks, according to reports.

The Juventus forward confirmed on March 21 that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had contracted COVID-19 after his first positive test for the disease.

According to Spanish programme El Chiringuito, Dybala has had a total of four tests in six weeks as a result of his initial diagnosis, with his most recent coming back positive.

The Argentina international recently spoke out about fighting the disease and explained how he had been struggling to breathe.

In the same update, he claimed he and his girlfriend were feeling much better, but it seems the forward is struggling to shake the illness.

“Luckily [we are] much better, these days we do not have any symptoms,” said Dybala.

“I had stronger symptoms, I got tired very quickly, when I wanted to train, I was short of breath after five minutes. There we noticed that something was not right and through the tests the club did we were told that we were positive.

“From there we had more symptoms, such as cough, tired body and when we slept I felt very cold, but from the club they had told us that we were going to be fine so we had to be calm.”

Dybala was one of three Juve stars to contract the coronavirus after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi were confirmed cases.

Serie A teams, including Juventus, are scheduled to return to training on Monday, May 4.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said players would be able “to undertake training individually from 4 May, in groups from 18 May, and then we’ll evaluate if there are the conditions to allow the season to be completed”.

He added: “We need to complete all the discussions to ensure that if we do reach that stage, we’ll do so in the utmost safety and security.

“We are passionate about sport and don’t want our athletes to get sick.

“I’m passionate for football. Like many Italians, I initially found it strange that the championship could be interrupted or suspended but I think that even the most ardent fan understands that there wasn’t an alternative.”

It is unclear whether this latest update on Dybala will impact this decision.