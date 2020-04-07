Actress Lydia Forson has jabbed socialite and comedian, Kwadwo Sheldon, over some comic videos he made in which he was filmed wasting water.

Moments after President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the scrap of water bills for three months, the comedian saw it as an opportunity to make a video ‘wasting’ water.

In the video, Sheldon had put a mob bucket beneath a tap and filmed as the water overflows and goes waste.

Miss Forson, reacting to the video, described the act as an expensive joke and a bad example for others to follow.

The comedian, who revealed he had been blocked years ago by the actress for no reason, fought back and asked Miss Forson to divert her energy to the gym.

The whole back and forth hit hard at the comedian who was left with no other option than to apologise for his comments and video after the Sanitation Minister expressed his disappointment at a press briefing.

So government cancels water bills for the next 3 months and you decide to waste water as gratitude?!!



Are you correct?



Do you understand that several Ghanaians don’t have access to clean water to even wash their hands during this pandemic?



All for views and likes?!! 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Miss Forson (@lydiaforson) April 6, 2020

Imagine you invite yourself into my tweets to write this?



All I have to say is, keep the same energy when you see me. https://t.co/FKWiXNdlut — Miss Forson (@lydiaforson) April 6, 2020

Your fave comedian says I’ve got menopause because I’m questioning why anyone would waste water because the president decided to cancel bills for 3 months.



That’s his response.



Meanwhile I didn’t even see his video, but guilt nti see …



So many tiktok videos were up like that — Miss Forson (@lydiaforson) April 6, 2020

Imagine you come on my page to diss me- I no talk anything, I just said KEEP the same energy in person.



There norrr you get emotional.



Anyway #Covid_19 is still here, this isn’t the time.



More pressing issues.



Till we meet… adios. pic.twitter.com/D0Gyqo4jD5 — Miss Forson (@lydiaforson) April 6, 2020

I would like to apologize to Mama Lyidia for using disparaging and sexist words on her! It was uncalled for and I apologize for that! I beg she block so make you guys help me get this to am!🙏 — Content Nyame (@kwadwosheldon) April 7, 2020