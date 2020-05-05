Entertainment pundit, Mr Logic, has asked Bisa K’dei to come out with proof of media men who have been paid to sabotage his music career.

In a tweet, the singer said he was aware of an agenda by people who have been paid to bring him down in the Ghanaian music sphere.

His statement generated lots of reactions on social media, where most people bashed him for saying that “the media is fake”.

But Mr Logic, reacting to this on Daybreak Hitz, said Ghanaians don’t have to rain insults on him until he is unable to testify which people are draining his career.

I think the best thing is to get him to give us proof. To insult him means you are naïve, some are calling him stupid, depressed and past, its not important.

If I say the justice system is fake, I should be able to prove. He has to get good rapport with people. If he cannot do it, they should get people on the road to do it for him though he has the right to complain, Mr Logic said.