A ‘slay queen’ expressed the highest level of carelessness when she stripped to twerk on Quamina MP’s Instagram live.

Quamina in a bid to connect with his fans started a live video and added anyone who cared to have a conversation with him.

To that effect, an unidentified ‘slay queen’ offered to dance to his hit track ‘Amanfuor Girls’, and was quickly added to the live video.

In no time, the under garments of the said lady went off, exposing her buttocks as she wines to the tune of the song.

Her action has triggered a backlash in the direction of Quamina MP for pleasing his eyes rather than disconnecting the indecent exposure.

Others have also come to support him, explaining the ‘twerker’ is an adult and is legally right to take her own decisions freely.

Read some tweets below: