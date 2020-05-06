The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has urged the public to wear nose masks when going out, especially where social distancing is difficult to be observed to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.



Dr DaCosta Aboagye, the Director of Health Promotion of the GHS, giving guidelines on wearing of nose masks at the Minister’s briefing on Tuesday, outlined various types of face masks and proper way of wearing, removing and disposing of them.



He mentioned medical/surgical, N95 and cloth nose masks and explained that wearing of such should not replace the preventive etiquettes of washing hands with soap under running water, observation of physical/social distancing and other safety protocols.

He said incorrect way of wearing nose masks carried a high risk of infection.



Below are the directives on wearing face masks correctly:



1. Clean your hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based sanitizers before putting on a mask



2. Ensure your nose masks fully covers your mouth and nose with no gaps between your face and the mask



3. Avoid touching the mask after you have worn it



4. Remove a mask by passing a finger through the loop of the mask behind one ear and lift off without touching the front of the mask



Changing and disposing of used mask



a. Don’t use the mask for more than 12 hours at a time



b. Replace the mask immediately it is soiled or wet



c. Whenever using a re-useable mask ensure it is washed in soapy water and dried in the sun



d. Don’t re-use surgical masks for more than twice and dispose of all used masks in a close bin or burn in a safe place



Dr Aboagye said all Ghanaians were supposed to wear nose masks including commercial drivers, transport operators, food vendors, passengers, students, pupils, security personnel and frontline workers.



Ghana’s confirmed case count of COVID-19 is now 2,719, with 294 recoveries and 18 deaths.