Ignatius, a participant of ‘Date Rush’ whose name has been repeatedly whistled for ‘breaking’ ladies’ hearts has finally revealed his actual relationship status.

Rumours abound that Ignatius is a married man with kids, a statuses that are not allowed per the rules of the reality show.

However, in a latest question-and-answer session, the participant has debunked the rumours of being a family man.

He, however, dropped the bombshell that Ghanaians have been waiting for – he has found his ‘true love’.

His revelation comes after he turned down all seven ladies who expressed interest in him for not matching his criteria.

Find his marriage invitation below:

“I am not married; I am a single man but now, I’m seeing someone. On the show, I was single but now I’m seeing someone and that’s it. Do you see any ring on my finger,” he asked.

He gave the specs of the ‘lucky’ woman who caught his attention as fair, big buttocks, supportive, adding he looks beyond looks but his woman has it regardless.