The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has written to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to give them two weeks to make a final decision on the future of football in the country.

CAF wrote to all member associations to provide their plans on their football leagues following the outbreak of coronavirus with a deadline of May 5.

After failing to meet the deadline set out by the continent’s football governing body, the Communications Director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum, says the GFA will not take any final decision without consulting the relevant stakeholders including Government of Ghana,

He said the GFA has asked for two weeks to make a final decision.

“After our meeting with the clubs, we informed them that every decision of the GFA will be in consultation with the members, we have given CAF enough information as regards to the situation in Ghana, and the Association on its own cannot take decisions without adhering to the directives from government,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

READ ALSO

He stressed that the GFA suspended all of its domestic competitions because of directives from FIFA, CAF and the Government of Ghana, and will at all times consult these bodies before any move is made.

“We closed down the GFA headquarters, and suspended all football activities in this country because FIFA, CAF and Government of Ghana had correspondence with the GFA, and there has never been a moment where the GFA has taken any decision without consulting these bodies. The Exco and the President of the GFA touch base with the Ministry of Health on a daily basis,” he said.

Mr Asante further noted that the Medical Committee of the GFA has at all times advised the GFA on the way forward, and offers educational materials to be shared with the members of the GFA.

The GFA met members of the Association to deliberate on the future of the game and has given the members two more weeks to respond to them.

Football has come to standstill since March 5.