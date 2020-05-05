Former skipper for the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, has attributed the friction within the national team to the Ghanaian media.

Mr Gyan alleged that some journalists are in bed with a certain group of players which brings about bias and negative reportage towards others in the team.

“There are some media men in Ghana who are on the payroll of some players. So they always want to destroy other players in favour of the players they support,” he told GTV Sports Plus.

“I have a thick skin to deal with these things, but what about the other players?” he quizzed.

Asamoah Gyan

READ ALSO

Quizzed on the winning bonuses and allowances, the former Sunderland forward said, “I do not think it is a good idea to discuss our winning bonus in public, it only happens in Ghana, we do not see that in other countries and that’s why it always brings tension to the players in the national team.”

The former skipper is Ghana’s all-time scorer with 51 goals in 107 appearances for the national team since making his debut in 2003.

He played in eight Africa Cup of Nations and three World Cups for the Black Stars. With six goals, he is also the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.