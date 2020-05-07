The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the 2019/20 football season remains suspended until June 30, 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of measures to slow the spread of the virus, President Nana Akufo Addo has issued a directive to ban all social gatherings including sporting activities.

The decision by the government led the GFA to suspend all of its competitions.

Last week, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) wrote to member associations to confirm the future of their competitions by close of May 5, 2020.

However, the GFA has decided against ending the season following an Executive Council meeting on Tuesday.

“The Executive Council at its meeting on Tuesday, May 5, decided that the status quo remains, stating that the Association is in various engagements with government, the Health Ministry, the Ghana Health Service, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the GFA Medical Committee, CAF and FIFA,” the GFA published on its website, Wednesday.

“The Executive Council further decided that the Association will continue to monitor the situation and would revisit it on June 30, 2020 after a careful assessment and evaluation of the issue and to take further decisions.

“The GFA will consider all the factors at the time and take all the necessary decisions to ensure the safety of all participants and the smooth completion of the season.”

Congo, Niger, Liberia, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Kenya, Guinea and Angola have all taken the decision to end their competitions.