A fire outbreak at Ashaiman Lebanon Zone Two has claimed the lives of a 50-year-old man and his nine-year-old daughter.

Three other children, two boys and a girl, who sustained degrees of injury, are currently in critical condition at the Tema General Hospital.

According to an eyewitness, Harouna Abdul Amidu, who spoke to GBC-Obonu News, the fire started at around 8:am yesterday. He said the deceased’s wife was cooking on a coal-pot while the husband, who deals in petroleum products, was pouring the substance into smaller bottles nearby.

Mr Amidu said, some of the liquid poured on a woolen carpet close to the cooking spot, resulting in the unfortunate incident.

He added that although residents tried to help put out the fire, the woman did not give adequate information to the rescuers in time to enable them to rescue her husband and daughter until they were spotted through the window of the burnt room.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service later arrived at the scene to quench the fire.