A former Minister of Trade and Industry under the erstwhile Jerry John Rawlings administration says she resigned from her position because of her opposing views with the late statesman.

Emma Mitchell admitted that although she was proud to serve under his leadership, working with the late leader had its challenges, some of which led to her decision to step aside from her role in government.

Speaking on Joy News’ The Probe, she mentioned that “there was a very strong difference” which involved the former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Sherry Ayitey.

“That is our tradition, we don’t speak ill of the dead but we did have our differences at some stage. And with the differences which happen in any relationship, I thought the best way was to opt-out of the administration,” she said.

However, the former Minister of State recounted that after her exit the truth of the disagreement she had with the late former president came out, vindicating her of all accusations.

After this, she said, Mr Rawlings tried to convince her to return, but she declined the offer.

“Later on after I opted out he tried to get me back but I was already out of the country. Knowing the way he was, after some time he realized what I stood for and I believe he respected my view and the move I took to opt-out.”

Although she would not go into details of this incident, Ms. Mitchell told the host of the show, Emefa Apawu that the former President apologized when he came to appreciate her view on the said matter that caused friction in their work relationship.

“Not too long afterwards, I received a message from him that he found out the truth that I did not take any money and that the money was sent to where it was supposed to go,” she added.

According to her, the late President’s respect for her grew because she stood her ground and subsequently reconciled their differences before his passing.

The former President died at age 73 on Thursday, November 12 at 10 am.

The 73-year-old is said to have died after he contracted Covid-19 and was rushed to the intensive care unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was last seen in public on October 19, during the final funeral rites leading to the burial of his mother, Victoria Agbotui.