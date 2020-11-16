The Deputy Defence Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkoranza North in the Bono East Region, Major (Retired) Derrick Oduro, was over the weekend booed out of a community in his constituency.

In a video, the MP and his team, who were in one of the communities in his constituency, are seen being sacked by angry residents who were heard shouting a phrase from VVIP ‘s song “Away!!!, Away!!!, Away!!!”

According to reports, the constituents booed at the campaign vehicles that sped off the area out of shame because they were angered by the fact the MP failed to honour his promise to the people of the area.

The constituents, according to witnesses, were peeved because the Deputy Defence Minister failed to fulfill certain promises made to them during the 2016 polls.

The retired military Major entered Parliament in 2007 and has served in various capacities.