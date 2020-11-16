Late former President Jerry John Rawlings, in what is believed to be his last social media post, sent a message to President-elect of the United States of America (USA), Joe Biden.

He joined scores of people around the globe to congratulate the 46th President of the USA and his Vice, Kamala Harris.

Taking to Twitter, he noted the world was expectant of the two leaders as a new era of the United States dawns.

ALSO READ:

“The world is expectant as a new era of United States leadership dawns. We look forward to leadership that embraces unity, compassion and maturity,” he tweeted.

Mr Rawlings was born in Accra on June 22, 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father. He died aged 73 after a short illness.

Read the full post below: