

Waste management expert, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) has been rated high in its continuous efforts to support the government’s fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Making the commendation during the 3rd phase of market disinfection in his region on Monday,the Western North Regional Minister, Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, said he was “very much impressed” with Zoomlion and its sustained efforts to help eliminate the virus in the country.

“….Zoomlion Ghana Limited is the best when it comes to the Covid-19 fight,” he asserted.

The exercise covered all markets and other public spaces in the region.

The Western North disinfection kick-started in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality which saw all spaces of the Wiawso market sprayed.

It formed part of the government’s plans to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infections across the country, and the exercise was carried out by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), in partnership with waste management giant, Zoomlion.

Hon. Aboagye Gyedu equally praised President Akufo-Addo for his proactive measures in tackling the highly malignant virus.

However, he attributed the current rise in Covid-19 cases to the notion by some Ghanaians that the disease was no more in the country.

“And that notion of the virus no longer in the country, Many Ghanaians know the safety protocols, they have blatantly stopped observing them,” the regional minister pointed out.

Against this backdrop, Hon Aboagye Gyedu, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani Ahnwiaso Bekwai constituency, used the opportunity to remind residents in the region to continuously adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.

The Stationmaster of the Sefwi Asawinso Lorry Terminal branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Ben Benkyi, was full of praise for the government and Zoomlion, for the operation.

“This third market disinfection will protect us against Covid-19 and other viral diseases, especially as we are seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the country,” he indicated.

He said his outfit has constantly been reminding their union members [the drivers] to always observe the Covid-19 protocols.

“We also ensure that passengers who board vehicles of our members wash their hands with soap and clean water and also have their nose masks on,” he said.

…that is the reason we have Veronica buckets in the station to ensure that we are adhere to the protocols,” he noted.

According to Mr Benkyi, the disinfection of public spaces will keep these places safe for use by patrons.

The Zoomlion disinfection disinfected the Asafo and Dwinase markets all in the Sefwi Wiawso municipality.