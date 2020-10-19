Ghana forward, Kudus Mohammed, scored his maiden goal for Ajax Amsterdam in their 5:1 win over SC Heerenveen in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Kudus, who joined the Dutch side from FC Nordsjaellan, set-up the opener scored by brace-hero Dusan Tadic in the 4th minute as he scores his second goal of the day on the 28th minute.

The 20-year-old extended their lead with a fine strike in the 35th minute which ended the first half in a 3-0 lead in favour of Ajax.

The goal was the Ghanaian’s first since joining Ajax during the summer.

Heerenveen scored in the 66th minute through Henk Veerman but a penalty kick converted neatly by Davy Klaassen in the 72nd minute restored their lead.

Brazilian attacker Antony Matheus dos Santos sealed their heavy home win after making no mistake of a pass from Kudus Mohammed in the 87th minute of the game.

Kudus enjoyed the full duration of the match after recovering from a knock which made him miss their match-week four clash with FC Groningen.

It was an inspiring performance by Kudus who was voted as the King of the Match for the second time this season.

Up next for Kudus and Ajax will be the current Premier League champions, Liverpool in the Champions League.

Due to the injury, he was ruled out of Ghana’s international friendlies against Mali and Qatar.