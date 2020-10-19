Imperial General Assurance Company Limited has paid contractors all-risk policy claim of GHS660, 647.50 to China Henan International Cooperation Group, the contractors of Sissai River Drain Extension Project in Kumasi.

Part of the contract work which was fully insured by the company includes the construction of drainage, which recently got damaged following a heavy downpour in Kumasi.

The Managing Director (Ag), Mr Robert Wugah presented the cheque to the Managing Director of Chinese Group.

He stated that the payment is part of about GHS4million legitimate claims paid as at the third Quarter 2020.

Mr Wugah also used the occasion to reiterate that the company poised to live by its vision “to be noted for excellence in the provision of insurance services in Ghana”.

Mr Wugah was accompanied by Mr Reginald Oklah, who is the Head of Sales & Marketing of the Company.

Mr Wugah re-echoed the cardinal objective of an insurance company, which is to pay legitimate claims when they occur.

He stressed that Imperial General Assurance has constantly lived by this cardinal objective of paying legitimate claims promptly over the years.

He, therefore, advised existing customers and prospective ones to visit any of their offices in Accra (Head Office), Kumasi, Tema, Takoradi, Spintex, Dawhenya and many other Contact/Agency offices all over Ghana for hustle-free insurance needs to be backed with excellent customer services experience.

On his part, the Managing Director of China Henan International Cooperation Group, Mr Chen Qianqian, expressed appreciation for the prompt settlement which he believes will enable them go back to the site and complete the contract within schedule.