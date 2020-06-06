Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, in a new video on social media, has been captured flaunting her backside as she does with any given opportunity.

In the video sighted on Instagram which was captured during an interview session with blogger, Zionfelix, the Rufftown records signee seemed excited about her new stature.

Following her entry into the music scene two years ago, Miss Shay gave viewers 360 degrees turn during which she paused to praise herself over her backside.

“You know say my hips don’t lie,” she lyrically said as she continued with her flaunting.

